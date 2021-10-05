Shenae Grimes-Beech Celebrates ‘Glorious’ Post-Baby Bod 2 Months After Giving Birth

Instagram

Actress Shenae Grimes-Beech, 31, just shared an appreciation post celebrating her body after giving birth to son Kingsley two months ago.

The “90210” alum shot a mirror-selfie video, explaining she has gotten the “all clear” from her doctor to start working out again.

Shenae posed in a sports bra and shorts, and explained in the caption, “Today I start my postpartum fitness journey… But before I do, I wanna celebrate this body I’m in RIGHT NOW because she has done a glorious thing.”

In August, she announced Kingsley’s arrival, posting, “Kingsley Taylor Beech🖤 Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion! 🎃 Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!”

The news came one day after she shared this shot of her baby belly at 39 weeks pregnant.

