Reality Couple Tania Maduro & Syngin Colchester Split

“90 Day Fiancé” stars Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester are over after four years together.

Maduro confirmed the split rumors over the weekend, writing on Instagram, “Some rumors are true — #SingleLife New Season was announced and yes I am single, @syngin_colchester is single — we’re all single!! Now don’t go all at once to his DMs ladies or he’ll never be able to sort them all out.”

Colchester replied to Maduro’s post, writing, “Good luck on your journey.”

Fresh off the split, Syngin will be part of the second season of “90 Day: The Single Life," according to Us Weekly. On the show, “singles from different ‘90 Day’ relationships connect and spark an interest in each other after ending things with their American exes.”

Last year, Tania opened up about their marriage struggles during an episode of “Happily Ever After?” She said, “At the beginning of our relationship, I did a lot of things I would have never done. And now I’m asking him, like, to settle down. I think he wants to, but part of him feels like he’s losing his freedom. I’m like, ‘I don’t want you to feel like you’re losing your freedom being committed or in a relationship with me.’”