‘Lucifer’ Actress Inbar Lavi Secretly Marries Dan Bar Shira

“Lucifer” actress Inbar Lavi, 34, is married!

Two weeks ago, Inbar tied the knot with Dan Bar Shira in a beachy wedding in Israel in front of 400 of their closest friends and family.

Lavi told Brides.com, “We’re both Israeli and very connected to our roots. Our family lives here and we were raised by the Mediterranean, which made us who we are today."

“We met at Burning Man so we wanted our wedding to emulate a feeling of free-flow festival,” Inbar went on. “We also both love the beach so we knew it would have to have waves nearby.”

Inbar described the theme of the wedding as “Tulum meets Burning Man meets a really good cocktail.”

For her special day, Lavi wore a high-slit, flowy white dress designed by Daniella Hagag. She revealed, “For the first dress, we stayed on the clean line and we went with small classy pearl earrings which suit the look and the environment of the wedding.”

Dan wore a natural linen suit with Doc Martins and a YSL belt.

As for their nuptials, Inbar shared, “We walked down the aisle to the sounds of Israeli music—some of our favorite classics. The Hebrew language is my favorite language and it was important for me to walk down the aisle to the sounds of homeland natives.”

The pair, who met in 2019, were married by her best friend Tuna. Lavi raved, “Tuna was the perfect combination of traditional and alternative, and she knows me better than anyone. She combined heart, soul, and humor in the most elegant way I could every hope for.”

Inbar changed into a different dress for the reception, opting for a “tulle fabric dress on a lace base fabric and layers of contracted tulle” by the same designer as her wedding dress.