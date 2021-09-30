Celebrity News September 30, 2021
Halsey Reveals Baby Ender’s Face for the First Time
Halsey just turned 27, and celebrated with their newborn Ender!
The singer shared photos of Ender’s face for the first time on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “The best birthday gift there is.”
In the pics, the little one wears a brightly colored blue, yellow, red, and green onesie outfit and blue hat.
Halsey and Alev Aydin welcomed Ender in July. At the time, Halsey wrote on Instagram, “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021.”