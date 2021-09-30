Halsey Reveals Baby Ender’s Face for the First Time

Halsey just turned 27, and celebrated with their newborn Ender!

The singer shared photos of Ender’s face for the first time on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “The best birthday gift there is.”

In the pics, the little one wears a brightly colored blue, yellow, red, and green onesie outfit and blue hat.