Celebrity News September 29, 2021
Kim Kardashian’s Booty-tastic Beach Day in a Thong Bikini
Kim Kardashian recently enjoyed a cheeky beach day in Malibu with her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd.
Shutterstock
The 40-year-old showed off her famous derriere in a strapless black thong bikini, paired with a black baseball cap and sunglasses.
Stephanie also showed off her curves in a barely-there black two-piece.
Shutterstock
The women appeared to be enjoying the outing, relaxing in the sun, checking out the water and snapping selfies.
Kim’s trip to the beach comes days before she heads to NYC for “Saturday Night Live.” She’s set to host October 9!