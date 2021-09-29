Celebrity News September 29, 2021

Kim Kardashian’s Booty-tastic Beach Day in a Thong Bikini

Kim Kardashian recently enjoyed a cheeky beach day in Malibu with her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

Shutterstock

The 40-year-old showed off her famous derriere in a strapless black thong bikini, paired with a black baseball cap and sunglasses.

Stephanie also showed off her curves in a barely-there black two-piece.

Shutterstock

The women appeared to be enjoying the outing, relaxing in the sun, checking out the water and snapping selfies.

Kim’s trip to the beach comes days before she heads to NYC for “Saturday Night Live.” She’s set to host October 9!

Stars in Bikinis!
Stars in Bikinis! View Gallery

More

More in Celebrity News