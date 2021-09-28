Surprise! Freddie Highmore Is Married

“The Good Doctor” star Freddie Highmore secretly tied the knot, confirming the news on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

After Jimmy pointed out his wedding ring, Highmore told him, “Yes, I got married. It’s funny — ever since I’ve been wearing this ring, people have been asking me if I’m married so I figured I should clarify it.”

The British star insisted there would be no Tom Cruise antics for him, saying, “I’m not going to jump up and down on the couch on a talk show and express my excitement that way — I know that you do that in America… but I’m as happy as a Brit can be. I’m married to a very wonderful woman now.”

Freddie did not reveal his wife’s identity, but did tell Jimmy she is British as well.

The 29-year-old actor said they are still adjusting to the “terminology and vocab” that comes with tying the knot.