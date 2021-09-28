Pregnant Dylan Dreyer Hospitalized: ‘We’ll Gladly Take Any Extra Prayers’

“Today” show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, 40, has been admitted to a hospital.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Tuesday, Dreyer, who is pregnant, took to Instagram to reveal that she won’t be on the air anytime soon. She shared, “My water broke Sunday evening and I’ve been hanging at the hospital. Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger. All is well!”

Dylan posted a selfie in a hospital, as well as another one with her husband Brian Fichera, who keeps her “calm and comfortable.”

She added, “Looks like we’ll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early! Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We’ll gladly take any extra prayers you have.”

In May, Dreyer announced she was pregnant with her third child. She told “Today,” “It’s fun to add another boy to the mix! I don’t have to add any toys!”

It took Dylan and Brian some time to conceive their third child. She said, “We were trying and it wasn’t really happening and just kind of gave up. We were ready for the next phase.”

After following the advice of her doctors to relax, Dreyer eventually got pregnant.