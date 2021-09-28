Porter Robinson Dishes on His 'Nurture' Tour

Porter Robinson kicked off his huge "Nurture" tour last week with the Second Sky Festival, which featured gigantic installations created in collaboration with the same team that helped build the “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” and “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” attractions.

His new live show also includes music from his latest release, “Nurture,” a unique blend of electronic music and indie rock that our Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler calls “a genre unto itself.”

Along with fan favorite singles “Look at the Sky,” “Mirror,” “Get Your Wish,” and “Something Comforting,” “Nurture” also features Porter singing and playing piano.

Adam caught up with Porter as he kicked off the tour. Watch!