‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa & GF Clara Berry Welcome Baby Boy — Find Out His Name

It’s a boy for “Riverdale” star KJ Apa and model Clara Berry!

Berry, 27, just announced the arrival of their son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, revealing on Instagram that he was born September 23.

The middle name, Keneti, is a nod to KJ, whose first name is Keneti.

The new mom shared a photo of Sasha’s hands and wrote, "He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.❤️‍🔥”

Apa, 24, shared a video on Instagram thanking fans for support of his new album “Clocks,” and talked about how it was coincidentally released the same day his son was born. He added of Sasha, “He’s doing good, Clara is doing amazing.”

KJ’s “Riverdale” co-stars sent their best wishes for the couple in the comments section of Clara’s post.

Lili Reinhart shared, “Can’t wait to meet him 😍❤️ congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.”

Camila Mendes gushed, “such a beautiful name. congrats clara!! 🥺💖”

Madelaine Petsch wrote, “Congrats mama!!!!”