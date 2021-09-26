Lily Rabe & Hamish Linklater Expecting Baby #3!

Getty Images

Lily Rabe and partner Hamish Linklater are expecting their third child together.

Rabe’s rep confirmed the news to People this weekend, as the star showed off her baby bump at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A. on Saturday.

The 39-year-old looked stunning as she cradled her belly in a black and white polka dot gown.

The stars welcomed a daughter together in 2017, and a second child in 2020.