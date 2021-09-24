John Legend Talks Anniversary Trip, ‘The Voice,’ His Tour, and New Shoe Collection

Getty Images for iHeartRadio

It’s been a busy summer for John Legend, and now he’s not only back on “The Voice” but he’s also touring — and he just launched a shoe collection.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay chatted with John about all three and his family life with wife Chrissy Teigen.

John and Chrissy just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary, and Rachel asked, “So, on the eight-year anniversary, do you go fly-fishing? Is that what you do?” Legend told her, “We went to Wyoming. We went to a ranch, we fished, we rode horses, we did the whole thing.”

Rachel said, “I joked with you about fly-fishing as the anniversary trip, but maybe it was really Italy… You spent time in Italy this summer.”

Legend confirmed, “We’ve gone to Italy this summer, we’ve had a few trips this summer… Italy is one of our happy places. We got married there. We’re going to celebrate our 10th anniversary there, so that’ll be exciting.”

Now, John is back to work, and their two kids — Luna, 5, and Miles, 3 — are back to school. John smiled, saying, “It’s nice to have six hours without them there!” Rachel wanted to know: “Who cried more — you or Chrissy?”

He said, “Chrissy cried. I did not cry. And Miles and Luna were like, ‘Bye, love ya.’”



It’s also hello to a new season of “The Voice” and the newest coach, Ariana Grande. John said, “I think Ariana may be the team to beat this season. She’s got way more Instagram followers than any of us. If she’s able to mobilize her social media following… then there’s no reason she can’t win.”

John’s fans can also catch him on his “Bigger Love” tour. He said, “That’s the album title… It’s about reliance, about love about joy.”

He added, “We had the pandemic come and we had to push all the shows back a whole year. But now we’re finally out there and it’s so fun to reconnect with everybody and feel that energy from the audience again.”

And now the man who has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony is adding a new title to his résumé: Shoe designer. He explained, “This is the John Legend Sperry Collection. We designed these ourselves. I made them so that I would want to wear them, and hopefully my fans will what to wear them, too.”

Rachel pointed out, “I saw that there was something that was written on the inside of the shoe. What is that message?”

He revealed, “It’s a quote from one of the speeches I’ve given… about soul and about authenticity, and what it means to be honest and true to yourself and put that out to the world.”