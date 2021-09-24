American Foundation for the Blind Celebrates Helen Keller at Gala

Getty Images

Last night, on a Tribeca rooftop in NYC, sports legends and philanthropists came out to celebrate American hero Helen Keller.

Blind and deaf, nothing could stop Keller from becoming an author, educator, and the American Foundation for the Blind’s spokesperson in 1924.

Blind attorney and entrepreneur Sean Callagy spoke at the AFB annual gala, saying, “This woman raised $2 million — $41 million in today’s money, unable to see or hear. If she can do that, what can we do?”

Callagy added, “What we’re looking for people to do is donate, support but most importantly change the perspective, because blind can be fun, passionate, cool, on fire, brilliant, and smart.”

NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor and pitching legend Roger Clemens were on hand for the unveiling of a time capsule that Keller sealed in 1934, the same year construction started on the AFB’s Manhattan location.

It was later revealed that the time capsule contained keepsakes from the AFB groundbreaking ceremonies, including a congratulatory telegram from President Franklin D. Roosevelt and a recording of the event that aired on the NBC radio network at the time. There were also photos, newspapers, and more.