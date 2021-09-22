Tyler Barnhardt & Adriana Schaps Engaged: ‘I Choose You Forever’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tyler Barnhardt and Adriana Schaps are getting married!

The “13 Reasons Why” star announced the news on Instagram with a sweet photo of the pair on the beach. In the pic, he has his arms around her waist as she beams at the camera while snuggling a dog and showing off her ring.

Tyler wrote, “Adriana Schaps, I choose you forever and always. I can’t wait to marry you and spend the rest of our lives together ❤️ #engaged💍”

Adriana shared a post about the engagement as well, writing, “The week after I met you, I sat in my favorite restaurant with my best friend and cried to her about the fact that you could potentially be the last guy I ever date. Can’t believe I was right. I love you forever💕.”

She included fun screengrabs of her and Barnhardt telling loved ones about the engagement.

Back in July, Schaps insisted someday they would get married, writing on Instagram, “Surprise! Still not engaged! The day I met Tyler I knew I’d marry him though, but don’t tell him I said that. 💕”