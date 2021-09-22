Celebrity News September 22, 2021
See Toni Braxton Surprise Jada Pinkett Smith for Her 50th Birthday
Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated 50 with a star-studded celebration on “Red Table Talk.”
Among the stars wishing Jada a happy birthday were George Clooney, Kerry Washington, Jimmy Kimmel and others… including Toni Braxton.
Toni surprised Jada by serenading her, and Smith couldn’t contain her excitement before getting teary-eyed.
Watch the special moment above, and check out the full episode on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk.”