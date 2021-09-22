Rihanna Talks New Savage X Fenty Show, Plus: Would She Ever Host a ‘Real Housewives’ Reunion?

Getty Images

Rihanna was already a multi-millionaire hitmaker. Now, she is a billionaire beauty boss!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with RiRi at her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, where the star revealed she is a fan of “Extra” and Rachel’s podcast, “Higher Learning” with co-host Van Lathan.

Rihanna greeted her, “Hi Boo… ‘Extra’-‘Extra.’” She went on, “I’m seeing you on your podcast with Van Lathan… When I see you all going back and forth I’m like, ‘You are the right one, you are the right one!’”

Rachel was with Rihanna moments before she kicked off her top-secret, star-packed, dare-to-bare, sexy-at-every-size Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 show, where Emily Ratajkowski made her lingerie debut six months after having a baby, and Ricky Martin and James Corden were spotted.

The show is set to stream on Amazon Prime, and Rachel asked how Rihanna chose the big performers and artists set to appear in the show. Rachel insisted, “I know you're a big Bravo fan, as am I. I am very fluent in Bravo… Seriously, that's my second language.”

Rihanna said, “I love that!!!”

“I want to know if one of them is going to be in the show. How do you decide who you're going to pick?” Rachel asked.

RiRi answered, “Okay, so, surprise, can't give out surprises, but the way I choose every person that is going to be in the show… I want people to feel represented.”



She explained, “Savage X, the brand, that's what we do, we've redefined sexy. We want women to feel sexy no matter what society has told them before, like, here's where you have a space, here's where you feel represented, and here's where you're going to find something that you love to wear and feel sexy… That's what I want to do.”

But would she ever want to host a Bravo reunion? Rihanna said, “I don't think they are ready for that.”

Rachel smiled, “That's a yes, that's a yes!”

Rihanna joked, “I’d give it the ‘Housewives,’… I’d be like, ‘Back on Season 1 you said — !!!!!!’”

Rachel told her, “You are fluent as well. I could talk all day about it.”

Rihanna’s last album was five years ago, and while there is new music on the way, right now she is focused on her Fenty brand. Rachel asked if she ever has a “pinch-me” moment thinking about the empire she’s built.

“It's scary,” she said. “I do think about it all the time. I make it a point to think about it, because I… get scared when, you know, the pedestal comes into play and we'll put you up there and they keep wanting to put you up there… I’m like, ‘No, I want to be on the ground.’ I want to feel my feet on the ground because I know it's not going to be a fall at all if anything, right?... I don't want to be this icon… I want to remember who I am.”

Even with her recent billionaire status, she admits she still gets nervous. Rachel pointed out, “You know they say if you're not scared, it's not worth doing it.”

Rihanna responded, “Wow, I was scared walking on this red carpet… I’m like, ‘Gosh, I didn’t do this in a year.’”

Rachel said, “I know you said you don't want to be like put up on this pedestal, but as a Black woman doing your thing, you know, your billionaire status — people are watching, and what does it make you feel like to know that young girls are looking at you and saying, ‘I can do that, too!’”

She replied, “I think that is what makes it worth it. That's what I want. That's what I worked for. I want to be able to share my inspiration, I want to be able to be an inspiration, and I want to be inspired by even my fans, people who look up to me, I look up to them. And it's mutual respect that I have because I wouldn't be here without them.”