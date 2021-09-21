Fashion Editor Richard Buckley, Husband of Tom Ford, Dead at 72

Getty Images

Tom Ford’s husband Richard Buckley, a well-known fashion editor, has passed away at 72.

Ford’s brand confirmed the news to Women’s Wear Daily with a statement that said, "It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley.”

"Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness."

Over the years, Buckley and Ford pursued fashion careers in cities like New York, Milan, Paris, and London. During that time, Buckley held positions as fashion editor at WWD, social editor at Vanity Fair, European editor of Mirabella magazine, and editor in chief of Vogue Hommes International.

Buckley and Ford met at a fashion show in 1986, when Tom was 25 and Richard was 38. Tom later recounted that first meeting during a 92Y interview. He recalled, “I went to a fashion show and this silver-haired guy was staring at me with these piercing, water-blue eyes. It scared me because I absolutely saw and knew my entire future.”

About 10 days later they ran into each other. Tom said, “We had three dates. We were living together four weeks later; he gave me the keys to his apartment and we have lived together ever since.”