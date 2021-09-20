Royal Baby! Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Welcome First Child

Getty Images

It’s a girl for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!

The princess, 33, announced the baby’s arrival on Twitter, writing, “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care. — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) September 20, 2021 @yorkiebea

Buckingham Palace also shared the happy news, revealing the newborn weighed 6 lbs., 2 oz.

Princess Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II. The Palace announcement continued, “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

The message also confirmed, “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

Beatrice’s pregnancy was announced in May with a message from the Palace that stated, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The news came less than a year after the couple tied the knot in a quiet wedding in July 2020, after they were forced to postpone the nuptials three times due to the pandemic.