Gayle King Announces Grandson’s Arrival and the Special Meaning Behind His Name

Getty Images

Gayle King is a grandmother!

In a clip from “CBS Mornings,” the star announced the news, revealing her daughter Kirby Bumpus and son-in-law Virgil Miller are the proud parents of a baby boy.

King shared, "Drumroll, please — I am officially a grandmother… Please allow me to introduce to the world Luca Lynn Miller. His middle name Lynn, Virgil lost his brother earlier this year so little Luca has his uncle’s middle name… His initials… are LLM, so we already call him L.L. Mill.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to People, Gayle also shared this story on-air: “Kirby got out of the hospital on Friday and I got on a plane, I left the set, got on a plane and I actually beat her home Friday 'cause it took so long to get released from the hospital… I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it's really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him. And then I was holding him, Kirby goes, 'You know, you have to support his neck.' Uh, okay! I actually know how to do this!"

She gushed, "He's very, very cute, so congratulations to my favorite daughter, my favorite son-in-law. Now I have a favorite grandson! I'm over the moon."