Ashley Graham Expecting Twins! See the Moment She Found Out

Model Ashley Graham is expecting not one, but two bundles of joy!

The star announced the news on Instagram with a video of her and husband Justin Ervin finding out they’re expecting… and later learning they are having twins.

The footage starts with two positive pregnancy tests, and Ashley saying, “I guess two confirmed tests mean that I’m pregnant.”

Cut to Ashley getting an ultrasound and finding out she’s having twins.

The star gasps and asks, “Is that twins?” as they learn the news.

At first they think it might be a boy and girl, but quickly learn they are having twin boys. Justin can be heard saying “You are joking… you are kidding me,” as Graham realizes, “We are going to have three boys!”