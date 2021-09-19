Former Oasis Frontman Liam Gallagher Says He Fell Out of Helicopter

Liam Gallagher says he’s on the mend after falling out of a helicopter.

So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/MSVR1C6EXk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021 @liamgallagher

The former Oasis singer shared a photo of his injured face on Twitter, writing, "So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn't rite [sic] it.” Gallagher insisted he’s “all good” now.

He added, "Who said [Rock n Roll] is dead. Keith Moon eat your drum skin out. C'mon you know."

When someone suggested he probably did a “face plant” after the helicopter landed, he joked that he fell “100 thousand feet.”

Liam later teased that the photo was “the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x.”

He also tweeted a photo of Estrella with the message, “What doesn’t kill ya makes ya TUFF GONG.”