Emmy Winners 2021 — Updating Live!

The complete list of nominees and winners for the 2021 Emmys, updated live!

Outstanding Drama Series

"The Boys"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Pose"

"This Is Us"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Olivia Coleman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” WINNER

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Claire Foy, “The Crown” WINNER

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country” WINNER

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Black-ish"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"Hacks"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Pen15"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” WINNER

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” WINNER

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live” WINNER

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology

"I May Destroy You"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"The Underground Railroad"

"WandaVision"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Ann Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom Jr., "Hamilton"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” WINNER

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” WINNER

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"Conan"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" WINNER

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Competition Program

"Amazing Race"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Animated Program

“Big Mouth”

“Bob's Burgers”

“Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal” WINNER

“The Simpsons”

“South Park: The Pandemic Special”