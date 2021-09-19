Chris Rock Battles Breakthrough COVID-19: ‘Trust Me, You Don’t Want This’

A few months earlier, Rock expressed his excitement to get the COVID-19 vaccine. During an appearance on “CBS Sunday Morning,” he told Gayle King, “I'm gonna put it this way — Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes," he said, defending the vaccine. "Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious."