Celebrity News September 19, 2021
Chris Rock Battles Breakthrough COVID-19: ‘Trust Me, You Don’t Want This’
Comedian Chris Rock is dealing with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.
On Sunday, Rock broke the news, tweeting, “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID. Trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."
In May, Chris revealed that he got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, joking to Jimmy Fallon, “That's the food stamps of vaccines.”
A few months earlier, Rock expressed his excitement to get the COVID-19 vaccine. During an appearance on “CBS Sunday Morning,” he told Gayle King, “I'm gonna put it this way — Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes," he said, defending the vaccine. "Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious."
Other big names to contract breakthrough cases of COVID include Hilary Duff and Melissa Joan Hart.
Last month, Duff revealed her symptoms, writing on her Instagram, “Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. sinus pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed.”