Tyson Chandler’s Wife Kimberly Files for Divorce After 16 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

It’s over between former NBA star Tyson Chandler, 38, and his wife Kimberly Chandler.

TMZ reports Kimberly filed for divorce this week after 16 years of marriage. According to docs obtained by the site, she cites irreconcilable differences. Kimberly is seeking spousal support and asking for joint custody of their two daughters and son.

The Chandlers married in 2005, and she has posted about relationships and marriage on social media in the past.

Back in January 2020, she shared a flashback Friday photo of her with Tyson and wrote, “We have learned that Love is an UNCONDITIONAL COMMITMENT. And even if Your Partner hurts You..BECAUSE You care about that Person so much & without conditions, You CHOOSE not to hurt Them in return. In marriage, You have to make this kind of decision and You do it for an imperfect person. To Love one another isn’t just a strong feeling. No. It’s A Decision. A Judgement. And A Promise to Your Lifetime Partner. And just because Somebody doesn’t Love You the way YOU want Them to..doesn’t mean They don’t Love You with ALL THEY HAVE. #LOVE ❤️ #WithOutLimits #fbf to My Lover & Me.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In November 2019, Kimberly posted another photo and some insight about marriage, sharing, “We have learned that a Great Marriage is NOT when the ‘perfect couple’ comes together. It is when an IMPERFECT COUPLE Comes Together. It is NOT about how compatible We are for One Another...it is about how We work through Our incompatibility. How We Still Show Up and Work Through the Crap...even when We don’t want to spend time in each other’s presence. We have learned that a Great Marriage is A LOT OF WORK and its a RISK to Our Heart & Mind...But as long as We are WILLING to embark on this Journey with the same spirit, Marriage can be the most glorious, fulfilling and adventurous experience of Your Life.” #ACompilationOFGreatInsight #tbt #MyLoverAndMe.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.