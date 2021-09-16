Jewel & CeCe Winans Set to Perform at 2021 Gracie Awards

Getty

The 2021 Gracie Awards gala will be a virtual affair next month!

Hosted by Lauren Ash, the event will feature performances by Jewel and CeCe Winans.

In a statement, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation President Becky Brooks said, “Lauren’s comedic spirit and incredibly talented performers will create a Gracies to remember... and worthy of our 70th anniversary celebration.”

She continued, “We will inspire and entertain our friends, fans, and followers with this year’s virtual event, and look forward to raising a glass together, in person next year to celebrate the accomplishments of women in media.”

This year’s honorees include Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson, Robin Roberts, and Hillary Rodham Clinton.