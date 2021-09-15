Wendy Williams Battling Breakthrough Case of COVID-19 as Show Is Delayed

Getty Images

Talk show host Wendy Williams if fighting a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The news was announced on the “Wendy Williams Show” Instagram account, which revealed, “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.”

The message continued, “To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and ensure that our production abides by all… COVID protocols we expect to begin the 13th season of ‘The Wendy Williams’ show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.”

The news comes after Wendy, 57, was forced to skip some promotional engagements for the new season.

The show posted on Instagram last week, “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations. She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”