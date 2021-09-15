Sharon Stone Dishes on the Met Gala and Getting a Pic with Chance the Rapper to Send Her Kids

Getty Images

Sharon Stone had another New York night on Tuesday, as she attended the premiere of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” fresh off the Met Gala.

“Extra’s” Cheslie caught up with Met Gala first-timer Sharon, saying, “It's nice to see you again. I saw you at the Met Gala…You looked incredible. You had a long night. Do your feet hurt yet?”

Sharon answered, “My feet, my toes were still numb this morning. And I was like, ‘That's weird.’ I got once again into hot water and put some cream on them and got back in those awful shoes…”

Getty Images

Cheslie commented on Stone’s exquisite Thom Browne look, asking, “And your outfit was pretty heavy, too, right?”

Stone confirmed, “It was very heavy… The artistry of fashion is that… you really have to be tough to wear a lot of stuff that we wear… You have to work out before and after… I learned that from Naomi Campbell.”

Overall, Sharon said, “I had the most wonderful time ever, ever.”

Cheslie asked, “People talk about the iconic bathroom selfies that everybody takes at the Met Gala. Did you get any good pictures of your friends?”

Stone said, “I got a lot of pictures [with people] that I know my kids are going to be excited that I spent some time with… First, had to send home an immediate picture of me with Chance the Rapper to my kids… ‘This is where I am.’” She said they were impressed! “Yeah. He's our household favorite. We're a very rap family. We like rap a lot, so when he came by I was like, ‘Oh, we have to talk.’”

She smiled, saying Chance is one of her kids’ absolute favorites. “He’s right up there, maybe No. 1.”