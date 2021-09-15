Meet the Rumored New Bachelor Clayton Echard

ABC Television

It looks like ABC has found the next star of “The Bachelor.”

Variety reports that Clayton Echard, 28, who will be introduced on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette,” will be the new leading man of the franchise.

According to insiders, filming of Season 26 of “The Bachelor” will start later this month.

Before the news broke, E! News posted photos of a man who bears a resemblance to Echard shooting something near a house with a camera crew in sight.

While we don’t know much about Clayton yet, we know he’s an orthopedic sales rep who resides in Eureka, Missouri.

Based on Clayton’s Instagram, he is a “former freestyle rapper and washed-up athlete.”

His Instagram also has several shirtless photos of Clayton, who clearly isn’t afraid to show off his rock-hard abs!

ABC has not confirmed the reports.

Last month, rumors were swirling that Greg Grippo could be the next Bachelor. “The Bachelor” spoiler account Reality Steve tweeted that Grippo, the controversial contestant from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” would be next season’s Bachelor. Reality Steve tweeted, “What I’ve been hearing the past 5 days or so regarding the next Bachelor are this…been told it’s going to be Greg. Obviously it’s never ‘official’ until ABC announces it (whenever that may be), but at this point I would be very surprised if it’s not him.”

Another source close to the franchise told The Sun U.K., “Execs have talked about Greg becoming The Bachelor since he left the show. He would be one of, if not the most controversial pick and they know they will get backlash.

“But that reaction happens nearly every season and happened the strongest with Colton [Underwood’s] season which turned out to be one of the most-watched,” the insider reiterated. “Greg wasn’t interested at first but has opened up and has been seriously discussing the matter with execs. Nothing is set in stone until ABC announces it publicly but it’s looking like, Greg will be the next Bachelor.”

In response to the rumors, “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss tweeted, “Major announcement regarding #TheBachelor !!! No official decision has been made… Stay tuned. Have an ice cold, gluten-free @OmissionBeer.”

He added, “These decisions regarding our next #TheBachelor are complicated. Like the complicated process that gives us delicious, gluten-free @OmissionBeer.”