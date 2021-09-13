Celebrity News September 13, 2021
Maisie Williams on Her ‘Matrix’-Inspired Met Gala Look
“Game of Thrones” alum Maisie Williams paid tribute to “The Matrix” with an all-black Met Gala look.
“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with the star, who revealed, “I was really inspired by my favorite movie, ‘The Matrix.’ I kind of was raised on a lot of American movies… There were a lot of heroines — Trinity [from ‘The Matrix’], Ripley from ‘Alien,’ ‘Terminator.”
Showing off her manicure, Maisie said, “I got my ‘Matrix’ nails,” adding overall it “took me maybe two or three hours [to get ready.]”
Her outfit consisted of a black bodice with embellished trim and flowing train, paired with sheer black tights with a touch of what appeared to be crystal. She accessorized with patent heels and a dramatic hair bow.