Maisie Williams on Her ‘Matrix’-Inspired Met Gala Look

“Game of Thrones” alum Maisie Williams paid tribute to “The Matrix” with an all-black Met Gala look.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with the star, who revealed, “I was really inspired by my favorite movie, ‘The Matrix.’ I kind of was raised on a lot of American movies… There were a lot of heroines — Trinity [from ‘The Matrix’], Ripley from ‘Alien,’ ‘Terminator.”

Showing off her manicure, Maisie said, “I got my ‘Matrix’ nails,” adding overall it “took me maybe two or three hours [to get ready.]”