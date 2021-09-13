How to Watch the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Livestream

Getty Images

The stars will be out tonight for the 2021 Met Gala!

The most-anticipated fashion event of the year kicks off with a red carpet at 5:30 p.m. EST at the Metropolitan Museum, and you can livestream it right here.

This year’s theme is “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and Oprah Daily Creative Director Adam Glassman says to expect a lot of “red, white and blue.”