Billie Eilish Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her Fairy-Tale Look at the Met Gala

Getty Images

Billie Eilish decided to go Old Hollywood glam for this year’s Met Gala!

The 19-year-old singer, known for her grunge style, looked like a princess in a peach Oscar de la Renta corset ball gown and layered blonde bob.

She told Keke Palmer on the red carpet, “It just was time. It was time for this, and I feel like I’ve grown so much in the last few years.”

The star added, “I’ve always wanted to do this. I was just scared and didn’t feel comfortable in my skin, and I feel like I finally did.”

Billie went on to reveal the inspiration behind the look… Holiday Barbie!

“It was my favorite thing in the world,” she confessed. “I would ask for them for Christmas every single year. The dresses — genuinely, that was my inspiration.”

Eilish was one of the co-chairs at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala alongside Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman.