Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw Expecting Baby #2!

Morgan Stewart, 33, and Jordan McGraw, 34, have another baby on the way!

Stewart shared the happy news on Instagram with a pic of Jordan with his hand on her belly.

She wrote, “Maybe this baby will look like me??”

The photo was snapped during McGraw’s tour stop at Red Rocks amphitheatre.

Jordan shared the same pic, with the caption, “Round 2 ❤️”

The couple welcomed daughter Row in February. At the time, Jordan’s dad Dr. Phil gushed, "Congratulations to the most deserving and loving young parents in the world! Robin and I are just thrilled to death and so grateful that mother and baby are healthy, happy and well."