Celebrity News September 10, 2021
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Not Okay’ After Son Saint ‘Broke His Arm in a Few Places’
The reality star shared pics of the 5-year-old on Instagram Stories revealing his injuries.
"Who do you think cried more today?" she asked alongside a pic of Saint in a wheelchair with ice on his arm.
She continued, "My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok."
She went on to share a photo of Saint with a cast on and the message "Poor baby" with a weary face emoji.
No word yet on what caused the broken arm.
Saint is Kim and Kanye West’s second eldest child. They are also the parents of North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.