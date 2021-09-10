Kim Kardashian Is ‘Not Okay’ After Son Saint ‘Broke His Arm in a Few Places’

The reality star shared pics of the 5-year-old on Instagram Stories revealing his injuries.

"Who do you think cried more today?" she asked alongside a pic of Saint in a wheelchair with ice on his arm.

She continued, "My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok."

She went on to share a photo of Saint with a cast on and the message "Poor baby" with a weary face emoji.

No word yet on what caused the broken arm.