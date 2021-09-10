Brooke Burke & Scott Rigsby’s First Words on Engagement!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brooke Burke and Scott Rigsby are engaged! The happy couple spoke to “Extra’s” Billy Bush today after the news broke.

The couple is already celebrating, and Scott shared, “We’re in Capri in the courtyard.”

Billy just attended Brooke’s birthday party, and asked, “What, did you get engaged the next day on the plane?”

She smiled, “No, almost, almost.” Billy asked Scott of her stunning ring, “Was this thing burning a hole in your pocket last Saturday night?”

Brooke interjected, “Can you believe he kept it for weeks?”

Scott revealed, “It was a two week period, but yes, it happened before we got on the plane to come out.” Brooke added, “He kept the secret for sure.”

Brooke and the real estate developer reportedly started dating in August 2019.