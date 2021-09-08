Issa Rae on Why It Was Time to End ‘Insecure’

Issa Rae is the co-creator and star of HBO’s “Insecure,” and she is the executive producer on HBO Max’s “Sweet Life: Los Angeles.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the star to find out if she’s ready for her TV takeover, and to get the scoop on the ending of “Insecure.”

When asked if she would be following in Oprah’s footsteps with her own network, Issa insisted, “That’s a lot of pressure… so I don’t know.”

Rae did dish on why it was time to end “Insecure,” explaining, “We told the story we wanted to tell. I’m so, so excited about the final season.”

Rachel wanted to know if there was ever a moment where Issa felt like she had made it, and the actress reflected, “I had that moment, Season 2 of ‘Insecure,’ like, ‘Wow... this is really happening. I'm on the soundstages. All these people are working to make this idea I had come to life.’”

She wants to help others do the same, saying, “I know how difficult it can be to even get started.”

That’s why she teamed up with American Express for their ByBlack campaign to help Black-owned businesses.

Issa explained, “ByBlack is a platform that allows Black businesses to get certification so that people can find these businesses. It's a collaboration with the U.S. Black Chamber to make a directory of all the Black businesses in the country.”