‘Ballard’s’ Maggie Q Would Love to See ‘Bosch’ Alums Make Cameos! (Exclusive)

JC Olivera/Getty Images for Prime Video

Maggie Q stunned at the L.A. premiere of her new “Bosch” spinoff series “Ballard.”

“Extra” spoke with Maggie, who would love to see some “Bosch” alums come join the show.

Without spoiling anything, she commented, “That would be wonderful but we’ll see.”

She did hint that fans will be “little snippets” of alumni from “Bosch.”

Maggie’s character is inspired by real-life LAPD detective Mitzi Roberts, and she spoke about their special bond during filming.

She shared, “We’ve become very close and so there’s so much about her that I admire and that made it easy for me… There’s so much about her that I like… that I brought into the character and I think it’s gonna really elevate the show.”

The series was shot in Los Angeles, which is a “character” itself!

Maggie noted, “I’ve always lived in West L.A. It’s my favorite part of L.A., actually. For us to be able to show L.A. in a way that I see it and it’s the grittiness and the darkness and the seediness but also the beauty and the geography and everything that it has, I mean, it really is like two kind of cities juxtaposed in one.”