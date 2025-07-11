‘Virgins': Deanne’s Romantic Date Night with Conrad (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from TLC’s “Virgins"!

In the clip, Deanne enjoys a romantic date night with Conrad, and it’s going well. She finds him super cute, nice, and calls his answers “amazing.”

After opening up about why she’s never had a boyfriend or sexual relationship, she ponders whether she could hook up with someone without it “meaning so much more.”

“Extra” caught up with Deanne last month, who shared, “I've never had a boyfriend. I've never really went out on dates… A first date is terrifying, so I just wasn't going on a single date.”

At 35, she’s worried her lack of experience is a dating deterrent.

“‘Oh, she must be asexual,’ or, ‘She must not be into guys,’ and neither could be further from the truth. I do want a sex life. I've been boy-crazy my whole life. I just never had a boyfriend.”

Now, she’s putting herself out there like never before — in front of a TV audience.

She shared, “What the show has really helped me do is make me realize I want a kind guy that makes me laugh and gets along with my family. It doesn't have to be about looks.”