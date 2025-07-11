Michael C. Hall Teases Dexter’s ‘Appetite for Danger’ in ‘Resurrection’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Michael C. Hall is stepping back into Dexter Morgan’s shoes in “Dexter: Resurrection.”

“Extra” spoke with Michael, who explained how the new series came about.

He shared, “I had a conversation with a producing director on the show and out of my mouth slipped, ‘What if he didn’t die, you know? I mean they didn’t shoot him in the head. It’s very cold on that forest floor. It’s possible. He’s a resilient guy. What would that look like? What kind of story might we tell? That started a creative conversation that became increasingly interesting… The idea of playing someone who has a second chance at life, a character like Dexter… a chance that life isn’t done with him. What’s he going to do? How’s he going to move forward? How’s he going to be compromised? How’s he going to be maybe released? It just all made it feel worth exploring.”

Michael also talked about getting back into the mental and physical state of the character.

Hall shared, “It’s always a trip. Been doing it a long time and in a way at this point, it’s about getting out of the way and just letting it happen because I have an intuitive sense of who he is and how he is.”

Michael kept it real about playing Dexter, saying, “It’s fun, it’s rewarding, it’s heavy, it’s exhausting.”

According to Michael, they wanted to “make something that sort of honored the past but felt vital and new at the same time.”

He explained, “I think he’s recommitted to the code. I think he’s on the other side of everything he’s been through, very much aware that the code is his anchor, but he’s also discovering that he has an appetite for risk or danger or not being careful in the same way.”

Hall pointed out that Dexter is looking to “ride bigger and bigger waves” in NYC.

While Dexter’s life is “really stressful, Hall thought it was “really gratifying” since he was able to “reconnect with actors from the original series.”

Michael brought up the shared history with his fellow co-stars, saying, “Usually you imagine the history of the characters you’re playing but we actually have some of that real history as characters.”

The show is bringing back Michael’s co-stars David Zayas and James Remar.

Michael said, ‘I was reconnecting with people I hadn’t seen in a long time… we just hit the ground running, and it was almost like we’d all just had this really long, detailed, multi-year dream, and it was just a long weekend and we were just back at work.”

Michael dished on the relationship between Dexter and David’s character Angel Batista, saying, “I feel like Angel’s a little hesitant. He kind of knows Dexter’s true identity… It’s dicey… and bittersweet. These guys were friends, possibly as close to a real friend as Dexter ever had. I think from Batista’s perspective, he was one of his closest friends and now there’s just all this gnarly cat and mouse suspicion going on.”

Heavy hitters Uma Thurman, Peter Dinklage and Eric Stonestreet are also joining the show!

Hall raved, “That we were able to attract people at this caliber to come play with us was validating, gratifying in a sense that like, ‘Maybe it was a good idea to do this show again, you know?’”