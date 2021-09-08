Bob Odenkirk Shares First Pic Back to Work on ‘Better Call Saul’ After Small Heart Attack

Getty

Bob Odenkirk just shared an update with fans, after suffering a small heart attack over the summer.

The actor posted a photo on Twitter as he got into character as Saul Goodman.

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021 @mrbobodenkirk

He wrote, “Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

Bob’s fans were fearing the worst when he collapsed while shooting "Better Call Saul” in July, with former co-star Bryan Cranston even asking for prayers. But the actor has been on the mend, and let fans know in August, "I am doing great."