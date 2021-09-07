Tiffany Haddish on What She Wants Instead of an Engagement Ring, Plus: She Talks ‘The Card Counter’

Tiffany Haddish is dishing on her new movie “The Card Counter” and her relationship with Common!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with the star and asked about her two-year relationship with Common. “Would you… you are soul mates?”

Tiffany, always telling it like it is, replied, “I wouldn’t say all that… I don’t even know if that’s a real thing… I’ve been married and divorced. I believe people are there at the right time they are there for you… Maybe there’s multiple soul mates.”

She went on, “I’m happy where I am right now, I’m enjoying it. I’m not going to put nothing extra on it. If he want to marry me, he can get me an apartment building.”

Cheslie asked, “You don’t want a ring, you want an apartment building?”

Tiffany smiled, joking, “Give me a duplex, an eight-plex, or something! Homegirl will be, ‘What?! I thought you were engaged, where are your carats?’ ‘Carats? Girl, please, I got units…’ This is going to appreciate over time. The ring might lose its value, but land, now that right there… I want a deed — that’s hot!”

Meanwhile, Tiffany plays La Linda in “The Card Counter,” about an ex-military interrogator turned gambler (Oscar Isaac) haunted by his past.

She told Cheslie about card counting, “Well, you know, I have been in these streets for a while, I can tell when somebody’s counting cards… ‘Cause they get very quiet, their eyes get super focused… If their eyes always looking, searching, something is going on.”

Tiffany just dealt with her own scam as well, revealing, “Someone was basically emailing people that follow me and follow my foundation on Instagram saying they represent my foundation… ‘Send me your driver’s license and this and you can volunteer,’ which is not the case. People do this a lot, they use my name… And they’re like, ‘I need money…’ First of all, I am a movie star! If I need your money, if I’m reaching out to you specifically asking you for money, there’s a problem.”