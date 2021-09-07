Stanley Tucci Reveals Past Battle with Cancer

Getty Images

Actor Stanley Tucci, 60, is opening up for the first time about his battle with cancer three years ago.

The star told Virgin Atlantic’s inflight magazine Vera that he had a tumor at the base of his tongue, saying, “It was too big to operate so they had to do high-dose radiation and chemo.”

Tucci’s late wife Kate passed away from breast cancer in 2009, and he said of the radiation and chemo, “I’d vowed I would never do anything like that because my first wife died of cancer and to watch her go through those treatments for years was horrible.”

Stanley had three children with Kate, and went on to marry Felicity Blunt and have two more.

He was concerned about his family during the health battle, saying, "The kids were great, but it was hard for them. I had a feeding tube for six months. I could barely make it to the twins’ high school graduation.”

Thankfully, Stanley says, it is unlikely the cancer will return.