Cardi B & Offset Welcome Baby Boy

Cardi B and Offset are parents again!

The couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, confirming the news with a sweet Instagram pic.

In the photo, Cardi and Offset cuddle their bundle of joy in a hospital bed. Cardi wrote in the caption, "9/4/21🦕💙🧸".

Cardi and Offset told “Extra” in a statement, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Their little guy joins big sister Kulture, 3, and Offset’s three other children from past relationships.