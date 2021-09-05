Celebrity News September 05, 2021
Another Boy Meets World: Danielle Fishel & Jensen Karp Welcome Son No. 2
"Boy Meets World" and "Girl Meets World" alum Danielle Fishel and her husband Joseph Karp have welcomed baby — and son — no. 2!
Danielle, 39, posted images on Instagram Sunday showing her son Adler with newcomer Keaton Joseph Karp — making sure to hid their faces — and wrote, "On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world. He was born on his deceased grandfather's birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old. ❤️ Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us. Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do."
Fishel, 40, confirmed her pregnancy in May on her birthday, writing, "F O R T Y! I've never been more excited or hopeful for the next decade of my life. I had a beautiful childhood, teenage years I still dream about, my 20's were insane (and mostly miserable) and my 30's brought me lows and highs but eventually I leveled out to a place of security."
Adler was born in June 2019, one month early.