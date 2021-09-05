Another Boy Meets World: Danielle Fishel & Jensen Karp Welcome Son No. 2

Danielle, 39, posted images on Instagram Sunday showing her son Adler with newcomer Keaton Joseph Karp — making sure to hid their faces — and wrote, "On 8/29/2021 we welcomed Keaton Joseph Karp to the world. He was born on his deceased grandfather's birthday (like I prayed for!) and his middle name is an homage to his great grandfather who is still here to meet him at almost 98 years old. ❤️ Adler is a super(hero) big brother and @jensenkarp and I are thrilled to have him home, healthy and safe, with us. Also, Adler thinks my postpartum care tools are a lot more fun than I do."