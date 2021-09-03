Pierce Brosnan Reveals His Pick for the Next James Bond, Plus: He Talks ‘Cinderella’

Pierce Brosnan is dishing on his new movie “Cinderella,” and revealing his top pick for the next James Bond!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the star who played Bond for several years. The 68-year-old said he would love to see Tom Hardy takeover as once the current 007, Daniel Craig, exits the famous role. “Tom would be great if Tom wanted to do it and it would be keeping in the same vain as Daniel’s work.”

Brosnan has been on a mission to sell his $100-million Malibu home, but just took it off the market after not getting any offers. The star has been staying in Hawaii and told Terri, “It's been good. There is that bump of anxiety in your days because we live in a time which is very powerful, but it does make you appreciate life more deeply I think, within all the anxiety and the suffering.”

As far as “Cinderella” goes, Brosnan plays the king to Minnie Driver’s queen, and he joked, “It was like falling off a log. No acting required.”

Terri said she is looking forward to watching the movie with her 6-year-old daughter, and Pierce replied, “Well, bloody hell. That is great news. I watched it with my granddaughter Marley, Marley May… She loved it. She just figured out grandpa is up there on the big screen.”

Plus, he just celebrated 20 years of marriage with Keely Shaye Smith. “Twenty-seven years we've been trucking down the road and 20 years married,” he said. “And the boys are now grown up and it's just her and I at the kitchen table.”

Terri commented, “So you serenade Minnie in the movie. Do you do that to Keely at home?” Pierce said smiling, “Occasionally, I will. And then she'll throw a wet dish cloth at me! Be quiet. Pay attention. We're cooking… I'm a good potato masher being an Irishman.”