Elle King & Dan Tooker Welcome First Child

Elle King is a mom!

The singer and her fiancé Dan Tooker welcomed their first child together, and her famous dad made the big announcement.

Us Weekly reports Rob Schneider took to Instagram on Wednesday to write, “THE WORLD JUST GOT 8.1 POUNDS BETTER!! CONGRATULATIONS ELLE AND DAN!! LOVE, GRANDPA ROBBIE.”

He has since deleted the post, which featured a baby in a blue stroller and a blue balloon.

Elle spent the spring and summer touring and promoting her new song with Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” but in August, she announced she was taking some time to rest after getting sick during the final weeks of her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old wrote on Instagram that she would not be completing her last few tour dates with Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane.

“Sadly, I’ve tested positive for the flu,” she wrote on Instagram. “For the health of my baby, I’ve been told by my doctor to go home and rest until my due date. I want to thank Chris and Morgane and his entire band and crew for making us feel so welcome. See y’all soon.”

King revealed her pregnancy back in March, writing at the time, “Well, we did something! Me and @tattooker made a little human!”

The announcement came with fear after suffering miscarriages in the past. She wrote, “This news comes with a great deal of fear, and I hope that all mothers-to-be, in whatever sense that may be, know that I am trying to be very sensitive. You see, this miracle baby comes after two very big losses. It’s a terrifying and extremely painful experience for everyone. But the sun always rises, and I never really let go to let the universe decide when I was ready. I remember every pregnancy announcement felt like a dagger to me.”