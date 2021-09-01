Report: Skylar Astin & Lisa Stelly Split

Instagram

“Pitch Perfect” star Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly have reportedly called it quits.

E! News was first to report the news.

Details on what led to the split have not been revealed.

Skylar last posted about Lisa in March. Showing love to Lisa on her birthday, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday to my Pisces Princess and Sprinkle Queen, @lisastelly! I love you with all my heart and will share sweatshirts with you forever. Want you to get real close to me...” ❤️.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lisa’s last post about Skylar came in January.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They are still following each other on Instagram.

A year ago, the two made it official on Instagram. Skylar, 32, posted a pic of himself cozying up to Lisa Stelly, 34, in a pool, confirming romance rumors. He tweeted, “I am dating FOUNDER, ENTREPRENEUR, MOTHER, CCO, etc, Lisa Stelly.”

Lisa posted a pic of them kissing in the street. Tagging him, she wrote on Instagram, “Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin ? ✨ 🌙.”

Stelly was previously married to Jack Osbourne, the father of her three daughters, Pearl, 8, Andy, 5, and Minnie, 2. She filed for divorce in 2018, three months after welcoming Minnie.