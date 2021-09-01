Heidi Klum Says Daughter Leni ‘Winged It’ on the Runway for D&G

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Klum, who gushed about her daughter’s modeling. “I'm so proud of her,” she said. “She's not even nervous. It's crazy. I said to her before, ‘Don't you want to walk a little bit before?’ She was like… ‘No, I'm just gonna wing it…’ We are very different that way. Me, I get nervous about everything… She has a lot of self-confidence. She's quiet inside in a way where she's like, ‘I'm going to do my best,, obviously but that’s what it’s going to be,’ and I was like, ‘Wow.’”