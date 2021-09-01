Are Olivia Jade Giannulli, Matt James & Kenya Moore Joining ‘DWTS’ Season 30 Cast?

ABC

Last week, JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee were announced as part of the cast of the new season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Now, more names have been linked to the new season.

TMZ reports Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter Olivia Jade is joining the cast.

Jade was reportedly spotted arriving at a dance studio on Tuesday. She attempted to conceal her identity by wearing a visor and keeping her head down.

Backgrid

According to the site, Val Chmerkovskiy will be her dance partner.

US Weekly reports “The Bachelor’s” Matt James will also be showing off his dance moves this season as a contestant.

It has also been reported that “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore will be competing on the new season.