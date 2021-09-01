Alyssa Milano Shares Update on Uncle Following Heart Attack and Crash

Getty Images

Actress Alyssa Milano took to Instagram Tuesday to give fans an update on her uncle, Mitchell J. Carp.

Mitch, 63, was driving an SUV on August 17, with Alyssa, 48, in the passenger seat, when he suffered a heart attack and crashed.

Now, Milano revealed Carp’s recovery is going well. She told fans, "So many of you have reached out to show their love and support and sent their prayers. So I thought that you would like this update. Listen carefully," before sharing a message from her uncle.

"Hey Lyssie, It's Uncle Mitch," he said. "It's about 12 o'clock. And I wanted to thank you for saving me, and I should be getting out of here soon. I love you."

The happy news comes one week after Alyssa revealed Mitch was still on life support following the accident.

On August 23, Milano posted on TikTok, “Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness. He’s on life support. My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that.”

Milano went on, “The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he’s got a long road ahead of him.”

She added that he was fighting a possible infection, too, after his fever spiked over the weekend.