Instagram Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 in Possible Murder-Suicide

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Janae Gagnier, a 33-year-old Instagram influencer known as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead Sunday in her Richmond, Texas, apartment.

KHOU 11 reports the police were conducting a wellness check when they discovered the model’s body, along with the body of a Florida man identified as 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto. There was no sign of forced entry.

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner tells the news station that Gagnier was strangled to death and Accorto took his own life with “multiple sharp force trauma.” Authorities believe it was a murder-suicide.

According to Richmond police, “It is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim.”

Gagnier’s neighbors spoke out to KPRC-TV about safety at the apartment complex. Roderick Shaw said, “What I thought was safe it seems is not. We have so many rules and so many guidelines I would never expect someone to breach our security and someone be murdered on this property.”

Another neighbor, Edna Swist, added, “It's safe over here. We have the gates, the fence, you got to have a code to get in, a code to get out — I'm just in shock.”

Janae’s sister London revealed on Instagram that Accorto may have been stalking the influencer. “She wasn't robbed,” London wrote. “It was just a stalker from outta state who'd BEEN stalking her.”

London, who had just checked on her sister on Thursday, later added, “Yesterday was the worst day of my life… my heart is gone. My soul is gone.”

Gagnier’s popular Instagram account is up to 2.6 million followers, including celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill.

After news of her death broke, Bow Wow wrote on Instagram, “Stop playing we just spoke on thurs don't do me like this yo! Naaa.”