Camila Cabello Speaks Out on Body Shamers, Says Shawn Mendes Loves ‘Cinderella’

Getty

Camila Cabello is slipping into those iconic glass slippers for Amazon Prime’s musical remake of “Cinderella”!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Camila and her co-star Idina Menzel, who will play her wicked stepmother, Vivian.

The women dished on their reimagined roles, and Camila revealed her boyfriend Shawn Mendes has already seen it twice!

Cabello also talked about the body-positive TikTok video she posted recently, after paparazzi snapped pics of her on a run.

She told Terri, “I was out running and I gained a little COVID weight and I saw paparazzi there and I thought, ‘Oh, man, these pictures are going to be places…’ Then I was like, ‘Why should I have to hide my body and why should I have the pressure to feel like I have to have this amazing posture and flat stomach when that's not where I'm at right now?’ And I was open about that, the fact that it is just so unrealistic about women.” After she posted the video she felt “really liberated.”

Idina echoed her sentiment, saying “Being a role model… You feel you have to practice what you preach. The truth is… we wake up and we feel like crap sometimes, so I think it's important for girls to know that. We're not just singing about ‘Let It Go,’ ‘Defy Gravity,’ baby… People identify more when you show them the weakness as well.”

Camila revealed Shawn’s take on the musical, saying, “He’s seen it twice and he loved it.”

The film has a modern-day, female-empowerment vibe. Cabello explained, “The new values and messages in this film are so important… It's just like a bad-ass version of this classic fairy tale, a necessary update.”

“Wicked” veteran Idina loved playing a wicked character again, saying, “I'm always drawn to those misunderstood, powerful women, and we get to learn why they maybe treat people the way they do.”

Camila loved working with the Broadway legend, saying, “It was a dream come true and I look up to her so much… I'm just happy we met and we're friends.”